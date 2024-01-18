Jets retired numbers

The Jets have retired five numbers in their history.

12 - Joe Namath

Number retired on Oct. 14, 1985

"Broadway Joe" Namath has become synonymous with Jets history. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards in 1967, then a season later followed that up with his most memorable moment: Super Bowl III. In the days leading up to the game against the heavily-favored Baltimore Colts, Namath guaranteed that the Jets would win. He then led his team to a 16-7 upset and the Jets' only Super Bowl victory. He holds the franchise records for passing yards (27,057) and passing touchdowns (170), and in 1985 was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

13 - Don Maynard

Number retired on Nov. 1, 1987

An original New York Titan, Don Maynard holds every major receiving record in Jets history. He had 627 catches for 11,732 yards and 88 touchdowns in 172 career games with the Jets from 1960 to 1972. At the time of his retirement in 1973, Maynard was the NFL career leader in receptions (633) and receiving yards (11,834), and his 88 touchdowns ranked second behind Don Hutson. Maynard was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and was part of the Jets' inaugural Ring of Honor class in 2010.

28 - Curtis Martin

Number retired on Sept. 9, 2012

Curtis Martin holds every major Jets career rushing record: 2,560 carries, 10,302 yards and 58 touchdowns in 123 games with the team. He began his career with the AFC East rival New England Patriots and put up three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons before joining the Jets in 1998. Martin's streak of 1,000-yard seasons reached 10, including a league-high 1,697 yards in his final full season in 2004. He retired after the 2005 season with the fourth-most career rushing yards of all-time (14,101). Martin was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and was part of the Jets' inaugural Ring of Honor class in 2010.

73 - Joe Kłecko

Number retired on Dec. 26, 2004

A key member of the famed "New York Sack Exchange," Joe Klecko spent all but his final NFL season with the Jets. All 78 of his career sacks came with the Jets, including a league-leading 20 1/2 in 1981 (sacks became an official statistic the following season). He also was the first player in NFL history — and to this day the only one — to be selected to the Pro Bowl at all three defensive line positions (end, tackle, nose tackle). Klecko was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023 as a senior committee nomination and was an inaugural member of the Jets' Ring of Honor in 2010

90 - Dennis Byrd

Number retired on Oct. 28, 2012

A second-round pick in 1989, Dennis Byrd's promising NFL career was cut short in 1992 when he broke his neck in a collision with teammate Scott Mersereau during a game against Kansas City. The injury left him paralyzed, but through extensive rehabilitation he eventually was able to walk unaided to midfield as an honorary captain for the Jets' 1993 home opener. Byrd's story was made into a book and a movie, and the team has given out the Dennis Byrd Most Inspirational Player Award each season since 1993 (when Byrd first was honored). Byrd died in an auto accident in 2016.