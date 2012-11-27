Jets' Rex Ryan expects quarterback Tim Tebow to be ready to go

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Tim Tebow's two broken ribs shouldn't prevent the backup quarterback from suiting up Sunday against Arizona, Jets coach Rex Ryan said Monday.

Ryan, who activated Tebow on Thursday against New England despite the injury, said he anticipates "him being ready to go."

Ryan again tried to explain his reason for keeping Tebow available for the Patriots game, while benching third-string quarterback Greg McElroy. And he maintained that Tebow was cleared to play.

McElroy said he knew Tebow would be a game-time decision and tried to learn the game plan just in case the No. 2 couldn't play. "I was ready to go if need be and fortunately, Tim was feeling OK," McElroy said.

Ryan insisted the decision to stick with Tebow in a must-win game against New England wasn't an indictment of McElroy. Instead, he cited Tebow's second-team snaps in practice last week and the fact that the backup was cleared medically. "But again, I wasn't going to use him unless we absolutely thought we had to use him," Ryan said. "I wasn't going to put him in specifically to run some Wildcat plays when I knew that he had had some discomfort with cracked ribs."

Ryan added that, if needed, Tebow likely would "just have handed the ball off a little bit" against the Pats. "I considered putting Greg up and having him down, but [Tim] was like, 'No, Coach, I'm fine. I can go.' He wanted to. He came there early to the stadium and he was ready to play. In his eyes and in the doctors' and trainers' [eyes], he could play. So that was why I made the decision to have him there as a backup quarterback only."

Tebow jogged and stretched during practice but didn't participate in position or team drills during the 20-minute viewing session allotted to the media.