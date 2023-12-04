Aaron Rodgers won't start for Jets vs. Texans, Robert Saleh says

Aaron Rodgers is not one of the Jets’ quarterbacks in the mix to play Sunday.

Robert Saleh wasn’t ready to reveal who would start this week, but it won’t be Rodgers.

“I’m going to piggyback what he told you guys in that anything’s possible,” Robert Saleh said. “But don’t hold your breath, how about that.”

Rodgers said last week that he would ramp up his workload this week in practice in his rehab from a torn left Achilles tendon. He also said “anything is possible” when he asked if he could return before Dec. 24.

Now, Rodgers probably won’t return this season since the Jets’ chances of making the playoffs are close to zero.

Injury news

The Jets lost two players to “extensive” injuries in Sunday’s defeat to the Falcons.

Tight end C.J. Uzomah has an MCL injury and will go on injured reserve. The Jets already placed defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey on IR with a foot injury. He was carted off after playing 19 snaps in his Jets’ debut.

Rookie receiver Jason Brownlee has an ankle injury, but Saleh didn’t have a timeline on him.

“C.J. and Perion are extensive,” Saleh said. “Brownlee, we’ll see.”

The Jets signed defensive lineman Bruce Hector to the practice squad to replace Winfrey.

Unhappy ‘Nole

Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, who went to Florida State, thinks it’s absurd that the undefeated Seminoles were shut-out of the College Football Playoffs.

“I think it’s bad for the sport to not put those guys in the playoffs and I’m not just speaking as a salty alumni,” Johnson said. “It’s not good for the sport of football to punish a group of kids that did nothing but win and to punish a program that did nothing but fight all that adversity and win. … I think that’s wrong to punish a group of kids, to punish a program. It’s not right. It’s F’d up to be honest.”