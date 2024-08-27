FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh admitted that last season was “out of whack” and there was “a lot of chaos.” He believes he and the Jets will be better at handling adversity if they’re hit with it again.

“To grow as individual you have to live in uncomfortable environments,” Saleh said before Tuesday’s practice. “I would say that last year was probably one of the more uncomfortable environments that you could possibly create for an organization. Because of it, I think our players, our coaches, everybody in this building are better for it. And because of it I think the team is better for it and better equipped.”

Last season was chaotic and tumultuous even by Jets’ standards.

The acquisition of Aaron Rodgers led to Super Bowl dreams. That lasted four snaps. After Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon, Zach Wilson took over the offense — and that didn’t go well.

Wilson was benched after 10 games and demoted to the third-string/emergency quarterback. Reports surfaced that Saleh told Wilson he would be traded in the offseason. Saleh went back to Wilson in Week 14. Wilson didn’t want to play because he had no future with the Jets. He ended up playing, got hurt two games later and was traded to Denver in March.

The Jets finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the 13th straight year.

“Last year — I’ll speak freely — probably got a little out of whack,” Saleh said.

When asked what he meant by that, Saleh said, “There was a lot of chaos. Just trying to control things that were out of my control.”

Saleh said he’s “reconnected” and focusing on what he can control: the Xs and Os. Saleh spent more time with the offense during the offseason and training camp, giving a defensive perspective and trying to make sure they’re functioning and operating better than last year.

If things go badly again, Saleh feels good about being able to navigate the Jets through tough times.

“We have a ton of confidence that if the bad stuff hits the fan,” Saleh said, “that we’ll be able to adjust and bob and weave and make sure that we always put our players in position to be successful, which has been the main focus of this entire offseason.”

Losing Rodgers crippled the Jets. Numerous injuries across the offensive line contributed to their suffering. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett had a rough year. Players were frustrated by the offense’s ineptitude.

After the season, receiver Garrett Wilson called it “the worst year” of his life and lamented the Jets’ lack of making adjustments. Having Rodgers, a proven backup in Tyrod Taylor and a stronger line, running back room and receiving corps should position the Jets better if chaos strikes again.

“As coaches, I think we learned a lot from last year with regards to adjustments and the things that we need to do to be not fully injury proof but a little injury proof where we can adjust and move things on the fly a little better,” Saleh said. “We’re definitely all better for what happened last year.”

Expectations are high again. The Jets need to win for Saleh to return next season. He said he doesn’t feel additional pressure, though.

“You get so used to being in an environment where expectations are what they are,” Saleh said. “Last year was a great reminder to stay focused in the moment, be where your feet are and be a problem solver.”

Roster moves

Three undrafted free agent defensive linemen made the Jets initial 53-man roster that had to be set by Tuesday: Leonard Taylor III, Braiden McGregor and Eric Watts. Edge rusher Takk McKinley, who hasn’t played in nearly two years, did also.

Second-year running back Izzy Abanikanda was on the bubble, but he played well in the preseason and is on the initial 53.

Safety Jaylen Key, nicknamed “Mr. Irrelevant” after being the last pick in the draft, and quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Andrew Peasley were cut. They’re practice team candidates.

Defensive tackle Leki Fotu and Kenny Yeboah will start the season on injured reserve and miss at least four games. Rookie quarterback Jordan Travis was placed on the reserve/Non-Football Injury list. He broke his leg last November at Florida State and is still not ready, Saleh said.

The Jets acquired a 2026 sixth-round pick from Buffalo for returner/cornerback Brandon Codrington and a 2026 seventh rounder. Codrington had some good returns in the preseason, but Xavier Gipson is still their main returner.

Two-minute drill

Receiver Mike Williams participated in team drills for the first time. He tore his ACL in Week 3 last year with the Chargers. Williams will be on a snap count at the start of the season.