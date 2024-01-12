2023 Jets: Grading the rookies

Will McDonald, Edge Rusher

First-round pick (No. 15)

He wasn’t used much on the Jets’ deep and effective defensive line. McDonald had three sacks while playing only 17 percent of the defensive snaps (184). The Jets did something similar with Jermaine Johnson when he was a rookie last season. He just completed a strong second season. The Jets expect McDonald’s playing time and production to take a big jump next year.

GRADE: C

Joe Tippmann, Center/Guard

Second-round pick (No. 43)

Injuries gave Tippmann the opportunity to show that he could be a reliable player up front. He played the third-most snaps on the offensive line, starting the last 10 games at center. He also started four at right guard. Tippmann will be penciled in as the Jets’ center next year.

GRADE: B

Xavier Gipson, WR, P/K Returner

Undrafted free agent

An unexpected find, Gipson played the role that Mecole Hardman was expected to have. The Jets traded Hardman in October. Gipson had the walk-off punt return touchdown in Week 1. He ranked second in the NFL in kick return yards (511) and seventh in punt returns (319). Gipson also caught 21 passes for 229 yards.

GRADE: B

Carter Warren, OT

Fourth-round pick (No. 120)

He was a bit of a surprise. It was supposed to be a developmental year, but injuries led to Warren starting five games - four at right tackle and one at left tackle He’ll be a backup next year on a revamped line.

GRADE: B-

Izzy Abanikanda, RB

Fifth-round pick (No. 143)

He started the season as the fourth back and ended it as RB2, but he didn’t get many chances behind Breece Hall. Abanikanda totaled 29 touches for 113 yards. He also fumbled a kickoff.

GRADE: C

Jason Brownlee, WR

Undrafted free agent

After an impressive camp, he caught five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

GRADE: C

Zaire Barnes, LB

Sixth-round pick (No. 184)

He appeared in four games – a total of 32 special teams snaps - and ended the year on IR.

GRADE: INCOMPLETE

Jarrick Bernard-Converse, DB

Sixth-round pick (No. 204)

He began the season on PUP (foot), played just four defensive snaps and eight games total, mostly on special teams.

GRADE: INC.

Zack Kuntz, TE

Seventh-round pick (No. 220)

He was a practice squad player until playing six total snaps — two on offense and four special teams — in the final game.

GRADE: INC.

Xazavian Valladay, RB

Undrafted free agent

Played 12 snaps on special teams in the finale.

GRADE: INC.