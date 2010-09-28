Jets running back Greene off to slow start

Greene dayShonn Greene hasn't looked like the same guy who took the league by storm during the stretch run last season. He has 106 yards on 30 carries, with a long run of only 9 yards, in three games. Is Greene, who was benched in the season opener for fumbling, finally due for a big game this week?

"I think it's just a matter of time because he just has to keep hitting it in there," Rex Ryan said. "He is just a bull. Be smart, protect the football, but still be yourself and try to run people over. That's his game."

Some reinforcement?It's too early to tell whether the Jets will get CB Darrelle Revis (strained hamstring) back this week, but there's a possibility LB Calvin Pace will make his season debut after recovering from a broken bone in his right foot.

"He's doing great," Ryan said. "I hope he gets on the practice field. We'll see what he can do. Will he start? I don't know. Hopefully, he'll be good enough where we might be able to even use him this week."

Aware of trapAfter division wins against the Patriots and Dolphins in successive weeks, there's the thought of Sunday's game against the Bills (0-3) being the proverbial trap game.

"That's what everybody says, it being a trap game," Ryan said. "You've got to watch this team play. They're in every game. We know what this game's all about.

" . . . Forget about looking forward to Monday night . If we do that, we'll get beat."