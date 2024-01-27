Jets hiring Tony Dews as running backs coach

The Jets are hiring Tony Dews as their new running backs coach, a league source said.

Dews spent five seasons in that role for the Titans from 2018-22. He was Tennessee’s tight ends coach this season.

The Titans were a top six rushing offense in Dews’ first four seasons as running backs coach, with Derrick Henry doing most of the heavy lifting.

The Jets now have three former Titans offensive coaches on their staff. Todd Downing is the Jets' passing-game coordinator and Keith Carter is their offensive line coach.

Dews is replacing Taylor Embree, who will not return after three seasons as Jets running backs coach.