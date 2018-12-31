Jets' final report card: Three F's and a B

OFFENSE: F

The Jets ended the year looking like the team from the middle of the season who struggled to get in the end zone. They ended up with no touchdowns in their finale and were 0-for-2 in the red zone. They didn’t even get points. They went for it on fourth down both times – as well they should – but they couldn’t convert. Sam Darnold had his least productive game since returning from a foot injury. He threw for 167 yards and had a fumble that the Patriots returned for a touchdown. Darnold was down two of his top three receivers. Elijah McGuire fumbled in Jets’ territory, leading to another Patriots score. The Jets' final offensive play of the season – fittingly – was a fumble by De’Angelo Henderson. By the way, the Jets didn’t score a touchdown on their opening drive all season.

DEFENSE: F

The defense showed little resistance yet again. The Jets gave up 21 points in under 10 minutes in the first half, allowing the Patriots to score touchdowns on three consecutive drives. There was a really questionable third-down roughing the passer penalty on Henry Anderson that extended one of the scoring drives. Still, that's not an excuse. The Jets were undermanned in the secondary after Todd Bowles benched defensive backs Trumaine Johnson and Daryl Roberts. Tom Brady had a field day, going 24-for-33 for 250 yards and four touchdowns. The defense got worse as the season wore on.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers accounted for the Jets' only points with a first-quarter field goal. That kind of sums up their season. The Patriots tried to keep the ball away from Pro Bowl returner Andre Roberts, as he only returned two kickoffs – one for 32 yards. The Jets got to the 3-yard line on that drive but couldn’t punch it in.

COACHING: F

Bowles did what he had to do, disciplining Johnson and Roberts, even if it weakened his team. Bill Belichick did what he had to do, and had Brady throw all over the Jets’ inexperienced secondary. Overall, the offense went nowhere in this game and for most of the season under Jeremy Bates. And the defense never played up to its expectations under Kacy Rodgers and Bowles. His final report card as Jets coach wasn't good.