Jets open the season vs. Bills on Monday Night Football

Bryce Huff #47 of the New York Jets strips the ball from Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone

Aaron Rodgers’ first game with the Jets will be in prime time.

The Jets will open the 2023 season on Sept. 11 on Monday Night Football against Josh Allen and the AFC East rival Bills at MetLife Stadium.

The Bills have won the AFC East the last three years. The acquisition of Rodgers may have closed the gap between the two franchises. The Jets are considered a contender and are expected to play numerous night games.

The NFL already announced that the Jets will be playing in the first Black Friday game at home against Miami.

The entire NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night.

