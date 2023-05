The Jets will be playing in the NFL's first Black Friday game.

The NFL announced that the Jets and their AFC East-rival Dolphins will play in the first day-after Thanksgiving game, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.

Amazon Prime Video will stream the game for free.

The entire NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night. The Jets are expected to have numerous primetime games since they acquired four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.