Jets grades: Offense and coaching earn failing marks

OFFENSE: F

The Jets’ offense is in shambles and Mike White’s return did nothing to help it. White, back after missing two games with fractured ribs, threw two interceptions, fumbled once and led ZERO touchdown drives. It’s the second consecutive game that the Jets didn’t score a touchdown. The Seahawks are not a top defensive team either. They have one of the worst run defenses in football. Yet the Jets finished with just 75 yards rushing and minus-1 on the ground in the second half. There is plenty of blame to go around for this performance. Garrett Wilson couldn’t come up with a critical fourth down pass in the first half. It bounced off his fingers. Duane Brown was flagged for a false start on first down from the Seahawks 13. The drive basically ended there.

DEFENSE: D

The Jets didn’t look like the NFL’s third-ranked defense, especially on the first play of the game. They let Kenneth Walker run for 60 yards on the first play from scrimmage. It was the first of three explosive plays the defense allowed in the first quarter. They also gave up a 41-yard catch-and-run by DeeJay Dallas and 29-yard pass from Geno Smith to Noah Fant. The Seahawks racked up 193 yards of offense in the first quarter and scored 17 points on their first three drives. Bryce Huff was flagged for defensive offsides on third down to extend a drive that ended in a Seattle touchdown. The Jets did a good job limiting Tyler Lockett and D.J. Metcalf to three total catches, but they gave Smith all day to throw the ball, gave up a touchdown to practice squad callup Tyler Mabry – his first NFL catch – and had no takeaways.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C-

Kicker Greg Zuerlein accounted for all of the Jets’ points for the second straight game. That’s not good. He connected on two field goals in the first half, but he missed a 57-yard try. Braden Mann nearly had a punt blocked in the third quarter and was definitely impacted by the pressure. His punt went just 24 yards.

COACHING: F

The Jets didn’t come out ready to play in both sides of the ball in a game where everything was on the line. There was no urgency, which reflects poorly on everyone, coaches included. The Jets said that the Seahawks didn’t do anything offensively they weren’t prepared for, yet they couldn’t stop it. Offensively, they have a lot of issues and coordinator Mike LaFleur will start feeling the heat for the failures of his unit. The Jets couldn’t get anything going offensively. They’ve scored just three touchdowns in the last four games.