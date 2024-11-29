FLORHAM PARK, N.J. —There is, conceded Jeff Ulbrich, Garrett Wilson and Braelon Allen, a pervasive sense of confusion.

Week after week, in the trio's estimation, the Jets prepare properly. The practices are strong. The playbook is studied. The group professionally goes about its work.

Yet the desired tangible results — wins — have not followed.

And so, a simple question was asked:

Why?

“I don’t know, man,” Wilson told Newsday after practice Friday. “I don’t know. My job is to find a way to get better every day. That’s what the coaches are telling me and that’s what I am going to do. Why exactly it has not translated, I don’t know but every day I’ve been trying to figure it out and try to do my part to make sure that it does.”

Wilson and the Jets have another opportunity Sunday to apply what they’ve learned during the week onto the field, as they host Seattle Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets (3-8) have lost two straight and dating back to the rain-soaked 10-9 home loss to the Broncos on Sept. 29, have dropped seven out of eight.

A season that began with internal expectations of the franchise qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2010, has become such a fiasco that owner Woody Johnson has fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

Add to that Aaron Rodgers’ public waffling about his desire to play in 2025 and the possibility exists that the team will spend a not-insignificant percentage of the offseason engaging in a general manager-slash-head coach-slash-quarterback search once the season comes to an end in January

Yes, things could have gone somewhat better for the Jets in 2024.

Yet, Ulbrich, Wilson and Allen all were emphatic that the team collectively and its individual parts have stayed united instead of fraying.

“The energy has been good,” Ulbrich said. “The details have been good. The approach, it’s been amazing. I felt like this entire time the process has been right but that the results have not been right. So this is the week.”

What makes the upcoming three-hour, on-field reunion with old friend Geno Smith and the Seahawks (6-5) the right opponent at the right time for the Jets?

“We grind every single day. “We put emphasis on (that) in our practices,” Allen said. “. . . I don’t think any of us have ever, this season, felt like it’s gotten away from us. We can still finish with a winning record if we play the way we’re capable of. So nobody’s ever felt like the season was lost or hope was gone.”

Notes & quotes: Running back Breece Hall “is trending in the right direction,” Ulbrich said. Hall had been bothered by knee soreness dating back to the 28-27 loss to the Colts on Nov. 17, but he participated in practice Thursday and Friday. “I felt good. Not sore. Nothing,” Hall said. “Football is football at the end of the day. Everybody is sore. So this is what it is.” …Linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) was a limited participant in practice. Ulbrich is “hopeful he’ll play,” against the Seahawks, “but that is not a guarantee at this point. …Left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is out.