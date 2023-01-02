Jets eliminated from playoff contention in lifeless loss to Seahawks

SEATTLE – Unhappy New Year.

The Jets dropped the ball on New Year’s Day and were eliminated from playoff contention for the 12th consecutive season.

Needing a win to keep their slim playoff chances alive, the Jets couldn’t do anything right Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field and fell 23-6 to the Seattle Seahawks. It was the Jets’ fifth straight defeat and extended the NFL’s longest active playoff drought.

This is a major meltdown by Robert Saleh’s team. The Jets were 7-4 heading into December and in control of their own destiny. The Jets haven’t won since then and fell to 7-9. They end their season next week in Miami.

Had the Jets won Sunday, they still would have needed help to get in the playoffs. They would have had to win at Miami and hope that Buffalo beats New England. That seems possible if not probable since the Bills are playing for the AFC’s top seed, but the Jets came up small in the franchise’s biggest game in seven years.

This was a total beatdown. The defense let up numerous explosive plays and the offense sputtered all day.

The return of Mike White, who missed the past two games with fractured ribs, did nothing to help this struggling unit. They have gone two consecutive games without a touchdown.

White wasn’t sharp at all in a huge spot. He committed three turnovers. The Jets’ quarterback position is wide open. Zach Wilson has been benched twice and was inactive Sunday. This was a chance for White to help his chances and he threw it away.

White was 23-of-46 for 240 yards and threw two interceptions and fumbled once. The Jets were held scoreless in the second half. Their only points came from two Greg Zuerlein field goals.

Former Jet quarterback Geno Smith completed 18-of-29 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker, who opened the game with a 60-yard run on Seattle’s first play from scrimmage, carried the ball 23 times for 133 yards.

The Jets trailed 17-6 at halftime and opened the third quarter with Greg Zuerlein missing a 57-yard field goal. The Seahawks over on their own 47 and extended their lead to 14 on Jason Myers’ 31-yard field goal.

White threw incomplete three straight times on the next series and then Braden Mann’s punt traveled just 24 yards to the Jets’ 49. The defense kept Seattle from getting a first down and forced a punt on fourth-and-1.

Following another three-and-out by the offense, Seattle was in position to score again. This time, Myers missed a 41-yard field goal, but the Jets couldn’t capitalize on that. The offense went three-and-out for the third consecutive time.

White made a terrible mistake on the offense’s next series. His underthrew a pass to Garrett Wilson and was picked off by Michael Jackson at the Jets 47 and returned to the 24. Myers converted a 31-yard field goal to make it a three-score game with 5:41 left.

Things were ugly for the Jets right from the beginning.

Walker took the game’s first handoff and sprinted outside and down the left sideline for 60 yards to the Jets’ 13. The Seahawks needed just three plays to get in the end zone with Smith hitting tight end Colby Parkinson for a 12-yard touchdown.

The Jets drove into Seattle territory on the ensuing possession and potentially into field-goal range. But on third down from the 33, White forced a pass into double coverage and was picked off by Quandre Diggs at the 9 and returned to it Seattle’s 37.

The Seahawks turned that takeaway into points, but the Jets’ defense did a good job holding Seattle to a Jason Myers’ 25-yard field goal. The Seahawks had a first-and-goal from the 6.

The Jets drove into Seattle territory again on their next possession. They got a 19-yard run on first down by Bam Knight and later a 12-yard rush by Ty Johnson to Seattle’s 28. But the drive stalled at the 26 and the Jets settled for a Greg Zuerlein 44-yard field goal that made it 10-3.

The defense got gashed again on the ensuing possession after Bryce Huff was flagged for defensive offsides on third down. It extended the drive and three plays later, Smith threw a shovel pass to DeeJay Dallas that turned into a 41-yard gain to the Jets’ 7.

On second down, Smith hit tight end Tyler Mabry for the 7-yard touchdown. It was the first NFL catch for Mabry, who was just elevated from the practice squad, and put the Jets in a two-TD hole.

The Jets had a good drive going but a false start by Duane Brown first down from the 13 stuffed their momentum. White was sacked on third down, leading to another 44-yard Zuerlein field goal.

The defense finally showed up on the next series. The Jets sacked Smith twice and forced their first three-and-out. The offense couldn’t do anything with it. Saleh went for it on fourth-and-4 from Seattle’s 38 and White’s pass bounced off of Garrett Wilson hands.

The first half ended with White getting sacked and fumbling. Seattle recovered it in Jets’ territory as time expired.