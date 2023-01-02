Jets' defense unable to overcome slow start in Seattle

The Jets defense started the new year off in frustrating fashion on Sunday against Seattle, as the Seahawks took just one play to put the Jets in a hole they would never climb out of.

Rookie running back Ken Walker III rushed for 60 yards on the first play of the game, and things only got worse from there in the Jets’ 23-6 loss to Seattle that drops the Jets out of playoff contention.

Two plays after Walker’s long rush, former Jets second-round draft pick Geno Smith connected with tight end Colby Parkinson for a 12-yard touchdown pass.

On Seattle’s third drive, the Jets’ defense watched as Smith hit running back DeeJay Dallas for a 41-yard shovel pass. Smith then completed a pass to Tyler Mabry for a 7-yard score and put Seattle ahead 17-3.

The Seahawks totaled 346 yards, 148 through the air and 198 on the ground.

For a defense that entered Sunday’s contest ranked third in the NFL in yards per game, it was a disappointing afternoon.

“It wasn’t necessarily shocking, it was disappointing because there are things we do in our sleep. Just base fundamental football.” coach Robert Saleh said. “They moved us and we just couldn’t create any negative yardage in the run game. But I don’t know if the run game killed us today as much as those three busts that we had in the first quarter.”

Things got a little bit better for the Jets in the second half as the Seahawks managed only a pair of field goals, but it made no difference, as the Jets dropped their fifth consecutive game to end their postseason dreams for 2023.

“We’ve just got to execute better,” rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner said. “We just try so hard, man, we don’t like giving up [any] plays. Coach [Jeff Ulbrich] said the fatal flaw on the defense is thinking you’ve got to be perfect. You’ve got to be able to think next play and just move on.”

Gardner was responsible for perhaps the lone bright spot for the Jets defensively, as he held Seahawks standout wide receiver DK Metcalf to just one reception for 3 yards.

Despite his effort, it was little comfort to the Jets’ star rookie, as he watched the team’s hopes of a postseason berth go up in smoke.

“If we’d still have gotten a win, that’d be another bonus and another thing to talk about,” Gardner said. “But we’re a team. We can’t just single someone out and say ‘this is the bright side.’ ”

In the end, it was a feeling of tremendous disappointment in a Jets locker room that had such high expectations after a 5-2 start to the season.

“It hurts really bad,” edge rusher Carl Lawson said. “Emotions are hot right now, so I can’t really give the best answer, but you’ve got to go back to the table and just continue to evaluate.”