The Jets’ window to win is open and will continue to be for as long as Aaron Rodgers is healthy and hitting his targets.

Knowing it could close quickly, general manager Joe Douglas has assembled a roster around Rodgers that is built to not only make the playoffs but contend for a Super Bowl title this season.

At 40, Rodgers, returning from a left Achilles tendon tear, is the oldest player in the NFL. Now is the time for the Jets to capitalize on his presence, or they will regret wasting this opportunity.

“Every team has a window, and that window is not very big,” tight end Tyler Conklin told Newsday. “I do feel like we are in that window, and we do need to get it.”

The Jets had high expectations after acquiring Rodgers in April 2023, but he was lost for the season on the team's fourth offensive snap. The Jets finished 7-10 and failed to make the playoffs for the 13th consecutive year.

Douglas had a clear mission during the offseason: fix the problems and fill the holes.

He rebuilt the offensive line, adding future Hall of Fame left tackle Tyron Smith, right tackle Morgan Moses and left guard John Simpson. The Jets also drafted tackle Olu Fashanu in the first round. Rodgers should be well-protected.

Douglas signed big playmaking receiver Mike Williams to give Rodgers another weapon and help take some attention away from Garrett Wilson. The Jets moved on from the Zach Wilson mistake and signed proven Tyrod Taylor to back up Rodgers in case of emergency.

Thanks to an improved offense — with a driven Rodgers and rising stars Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall — combined with last year’s No. 3 defense led by Quinnen Williams, C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams and Sauce Gardner, Jets fans have very good reason to believe the NFL’s longest active playoff drought finally will come to an end.

“We are past the point of growth,” Douglas said. “I feel like this is a team that is ready to win.”

The defense and the Jets’ chances of winning will be even better when Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick, acquired in a trade from Philadelphia, ends his holdout over a contract dispute.

The Jets had better win. Some jobs are on the line.

This is Year 6 for Douglas, whose record as GM is 27-56. Robert Saleh is 18-33 in three seasons as Jets coach. The Jets likely need to make the playoffs for both to be back.

“If I don't do what I know I'm capable of doing,” Rodgers said during camp, “we're all probably going to be out of here.”

Rodgers, a four-time MVP, likes that kind of pressure. It’s hard to say how far the Jets have to go for everyone to return, but Rodgers is shooting for Bourbon Street in February.

“The goal is New Orleans,” he said. “That’s got to be the focus. That’s got to be the manifestation.”

The Super Bowl is in New Orleans, and Rodgers said the Jets are one of “eight to 12 teams that could actually do it.” If he leads the Jets to their first Super Bowl win since 1969, he could call it a career.

The last time the Jets made the postseason, Rodgers won his only Super Bowl with the Packers after the 2010 season. Now they’re chasing greatness and history together.

“We got a beautiful chance to try and make a run with what we have,” Mosley told Newsday.

Mosley, 32, is one of several Jets who have played a long time and haven’t had much postseason success. He’s won one playoff game. Smith, 33, won three playoff games in 13 seasons with Dallas and Moses won one in 10 years (it came last season with Baltimore).

“You got older players like me and Tyron that haven’t won it yet,” said Moses, 33. “We know the time is ticking for us to get it done.”

The Jets’ defense already is established. Their other side of the ball needed some addressing after finishing next-to-last in total offense last season.

Rodgers, coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, passing game coordinator Todd Downing and Saleh, who has spent more time with the offense than the defense this year, have made some tweaks and changes to this West Coast-based system. Rodgers believes the Jets can be a top 10 offense this year.

In camp and three joint practices with the Commanders, Panthers and Giants, there were glimpses and signs of how explosive and diverse this offense can be — and Williams wasn’t even a part of it. He was recovering from an ACL tear and is expected to be cleared for Week 1.

It’s also evident that third-year phenoms Hall and Wilson could be outstanding with Rodgers distributing the ball behind a much-improved line.

Given how Hall will be used in the passing game, he might be the first Jet with 2,000 scrimmage yards. Wilson could become only the second Jet with three straight 1,000-year receiving seasons, joining George Sauer (1966-68).

“We do got a good roster, the best roster I feel like we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Wilson said. “We got a guy at quarterback that’s special . . . We got some guys that if we keep healthy, we’ll be all right.”

The Jets should be more than all right. They have a chance to win the AFC East title and host a playoff game for the first time at MetLife Stadium. At the very least, they have more than enough to finally make the playoffs.

“It would mean everything,” Wilson said. “We want to give this city, we want to give these fans what they deserve and we want to win for the lifelines for ourselves, for our job, for our livelihood. We put in everything to this and it’s time.”