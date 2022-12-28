Jets' Mike White trying to stay in the moment and not think about future

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Mike White is solely focused on this week and not trying to prove that he’s the Jets’ long-term answer at quarterback. He learned last season that looking ahead can kick him in the behind.

White has a chance though.

The Jets are in a must-win situation Sunday in Seattle and Robert Saleh named White the starter for the remaining two games and playoffs – if the Jets get there.

White appreciates that Saleh trusts him to win a game that will determine whether the Jets still have a shot at the playoffs going into the last week of the season. White is staying in the moment, though.

“To be able to go out and lead these guys, just to know how hard these guys work and how important it is to them, I take that with a lot of pride and seriousness and professionalism,” White said after practice Wednesday. “That’s the coolest part about it for me. It’s not so much the longevity of it. It’s the opportunity itself.”

The Jets (7-8) can clinch their first playoff spot in 12 years if they win at Seattle and Miami, and the Patriots lose or tie one of their remaining two games.

White was cleared for contact Monday after missing the past two games with fractured ribs. His return should spark the Jets’ offense that struggled with Zach Wilson running it. It’s the second time this season that Wilson was benched.

It’s clear that White could help himself with strong performances these last two weeks, but’s not looking at it that way.

“We all have a tremendous opportunity here,” White said. “It’s never going to fall on one person. It’s a collective effort. By no means do I think I need to go in there and do anything out of the ordinary. I need to just play my game and help get the playmakers the ball and help this team try to move the ball and win these last two.”

White said if he thinks about the future, “you won’t play well. Your mind will race.” He admitted doing that last season after he replaced an injured Wilson. White had a historic debut. He got injured in his second game. He threw four picks in his third and was benched after that.

“I fell into that trap last year,” White said. “The possibilities of what if and all that yada, yada and things go out of whack.”

The Jets can’t afford that, and neither can White. Although he was limited in practice the last two weeks, he stayed engaged, took part in team drills and in meetings believing he would get another chance.

“He’s been working,” Saleh said. “He’s been throwing, he’s been doing all that stuff.”

White said his ribs feel fine. He felt he could have played after suffering the injury on a crushing blow by Bills linebacker Matt Milano.

White underwent a CT scan after the Buffalo game. He tried to get another one, but the doctors didn’t want White to be exposed to too much radiation. They told him he should be good in two weeks.

White said he probably will have to wear extra padding to keep his ribs protected.

“I’m sure the trainers and the doctors and the equipment staff are playing arts and crafts and putting something together for me,” White said. “I felt as if I could play two weeks ago. I still feel the same. I feel good. I’m sure there will be some extra stuff but I’m not exactly sure what that will be.”

White isn’t worried about getting hit again. He will do his best to avoid some shots, but he doesn’t want to think too much or change how he plays.

“If there’s an egregious time out there where I don’t need to take this hit I’ll probably try not to,” White said. “It’s not because of the ribs. It’s how you play quarterback in general.

“I’m not going to think about it too much because one thing I pride myself on is hanging in there and making the throws necessary. You ask the receiver to do the same. You ask the tight end, running backs, linemen to do the same, so why shouldn’t the quarterback do the same?”