Jets’ secondary expects Chiefs to test them deep

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Kansas City’s offense isn’t known for the deep ball, but the Jets’ secondary fully expects to get picked on.

“Until we limit the explosive plays, we expect teams to keep coming after us,” safety Calvin Pryor said Wednesday. “But at the same time, we’re up for it. We’ve been talking about [the busted coverages] since it happened in Week 1. I’m pretty sure Coach is going to keep harping on it until things get fixed.”

Todd Bowles, a former Super Bowl champion and NFL safety, said he’s “disappointed” by the miscues and missed assignments. He knows that if they’re not corrected, the unit will keep getting lit up. “Until you put out the fires,” he said, “you’re going to keep seeing them.”

Cornerback Darrelle Revis has been the most obvious culprit, allowing 54- and 84-yard touchdowns in two games. But he’s not to blame for the busted coverages.

“Teams scout what teams aren’t going to be good at, so I do expect some deep balls,” said corner Buster Skrine, who highlighted Chiefs playmaker Jeremy Maclin. “They like to throw it in the middle of the field, between the hashes. But they do take their shots.”

Last year, the Chiefs ranked 30th overall in passing yards per game (203.4). In two games so far, quarterback Alex Smith is ranked 29th in yards per pass attempt (6.46).

Jet streams

Brandon Marshall (knee/foot) and Eric Decker could be game-time decisions. The receivers did not practice, along with QB Bryce Petty (shoulder), LB Erin Henderson (foot) and G James Carpenter (calf). RB Matt Forte (sore knee) was limited, as was LB David Harris (shoulder). Rookie OLB Jordan Jenkins (calf) practiced fully, but it’s unclear if he’ll play . . . Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles (knee) was limited . . . For the fifth time in his career (and third time with the Jets, Ryan Fitzpatrick was named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week. He threw for 374 passing yards in last Thursday’s win over the Bills.