Jets select a pass-catchers to start Round 4

The Jets entered Round 4 armed with nine picks -- and they used their first two picks of the morning to improve their offense and special-teams play.

Using the pick they acquired in the Darrelle Revis deal, the Jets selected Oklahoma receiver/returner Jalen Saunders 104th overall Saturday. Eleven picks later, they grabbed UCLA wideout Shaquelle Evans.

Barely 5-9, the 165-pound Saunders is known best for his quickness and route-running ability. And while he may be tiny, he's someone who can take it to the house.

Saunders had three punt return TDs for Oklahoma and averaged 15.8 yards a return in college. Prior to joining the Sooners, he played at Fresno St. with quarterback Derek Carr. There, Saunders played all 13 games and had 30 receptions for 462 yards (15.4-yard average) and three touchdowns. He also had 32 kickoff returns for 738 yards (23.1). Last season at Oklahoma, Saunders started all 13 games and caught two touchdown passes in the Sugar Bowl against Alabama.

Shortly after the selection was announced, new Jets special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey tweeted: "SPEED SPEED AND MORE SPEED!!!!"

Evans, meanwhile, has good size (6-1) and decent hands. He began his collegiate career at Notre Dame before transferring to UCLA in 2010. After sitting out a year, he caught 19 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games in 2011. He also had 17 punt returns for 115 yards.

The knock on Evans, however, is that he doesn't stretch the field well and doesn't have great speed. But he should be a nice addition to the Jets' improved receiving corps. The Jets added Eric Decker this offseason and drafted tight end Jace Amaro (Round 2) before taking Saunders and Evans. Not to mention, slot receiver Jeremy Kerley is a trusted weapon in Marty Mornhinweg's offense and David Nelson will be back as well.

The question now is: where does former second-rounder Stephen Hill fit?