Jets sign cornerback Darryl Morris

The Jets on Thursday signed former Texans cornerback Darryl Morris to a one-year deal, sources confirmed to Newsday.

Morris, 25, became an unrestricted free agent after Houston chose not to make a qualifying offer. He had eight defensive tackles and seven tackles on special teams in 12 games last season.

In 2014, he recorded 31 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception in 11 games.

“It’s an honor and pleasure to have been a Houston Texan the past two seasons,” wrote the cornerback, who posted a photo on social media signing his new contract while wearing a Jets cap and shirt.

“ . . . Today I became a member of the @nyjets and I’m extremely excited about the opportunity and being a member of another outstanding organization. God bless you all!”

After going undrafted out of Texas State in 2013, Morris played for the San Francisco 49ers for a season before being claimed off waivers by the Texans in August 2014.