Jets sign draft picks Dozier, Reilly

Two down -- ten to go.

The Jets announced Wednesday that they've officially signed two of their draft picks -- guard Dakota Dozier and linebacker Trevor Reilly.

Dozier, their fourth-round pick (137th overall), played the majority of his college career at left tackle. But the 6-4, 313-pound Furman product will be used at guard by the Jets. The former high school wrestler quickly earned the nickname "Bull Dozier" -- and the Jets are hoping he'll develop into just that in the NFL.

Reilly, the Jets' final pick of the draft, was taken with the 233rd overall pick in the seventh round. After spending two years on a Mormon mission in Sweden, Reilly enters the NFL at 26 years old. But the Jets believe he can contribute on defense. A redshirt senior outside linebacker, he registered 100 tackles in 12 starts last season for the Utes -- doing so despite a torn ACL for part of the season.