Jets sign eight UDFAs

The Jets announced Sunday afternoon that they’ve agreed to terms with eight undrafted free agents.

* Tevon Conrad, OT, Saginaw Valley State (6'9", 320)

* Steele Divitto, ILB, Boston College (6'2", 237)

* Anthony Grady, DE, Missouri State (6'7", 289)

* Kerry Hyder, DT/DE, Texas Tech (6'2", 280)

* Terrence Miller, TE, Arizona (6'4", 234)

* Brent Qvale, OT, Nebraska (6'7", 315)

* Zach Thompson, DE, Wake Forest (6'5", 265)

* Chad Young, FB, San Diego State (5'10", 240)

A few notes (provided by the Jets): Divitto is a Don Bosco Prep (NJ) alum, as is QB Matt Simms. ...Hyder is the Tech teammate of second-round TE Jace Amaro. ... Miller comes from the same town (Moreno Valley, CA) and high school (Rancho Verde) as sixth-round WR Quincy Enunwa. ...Qvale, a Nebraska teammate of Enunwa, is working on his master's in applied science. ...Thompson played on the same Wake team as his twin brother, Patrick, who's a Deacons QB.