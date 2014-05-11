SportsFootballJets

Jets sign eight UDFAs

Notre Dame running back Jonas Gray, right, is hooked by...

Notre Dame running back Jonas Gray, right, is hooked by Boston College linebacker Steele Divitto as he rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: AP Photo/Michael Conroy

By Kimberley Martin

The Jets announced Sunday afternoon that they’ve agreed to terms with eight undrafted free agents.

* Tevon Conrad, OT, Saginaw Valley State (6'9", 320)

* Steele Divitto, ILB, Boston College (6'2", 237)

* Anthony Grady, DE, Missouri State (6'7", 289)

* Kerry Hyder, DT/DE, Texas Tech (6'2", 280)

* Terrence Miller, TE, Arizona (6'4", 234)

* Brent Qvale, OT, Nebraska (6'7", 315)

* Zach Thompson, DE, Wake Forest (6'5", 265)

* Chad Young, FB, San Diego State (5'10", 240)

A few notes (provided by the Jets): Divitto is a Don Bosco Prep (NJ) alum, as is QB Matt Simms. ...Hyder is the Tech teammate of second-round TE Jace Amaro. ... Miller comes from the same town (Moreno Valley, CA) and high school (Rancho Verde) as sixth-round WR Quincy Enunwa. ...Qvale, a Nebraska teammate of Enunwa, is working on his master's in applied science. ...Thompson played on the same Wake team as his twin brother, Patrick, who's a Deacons QB.

