Jets sign FA CB Jeremy Reeves

The Jets announced Friday that they have signed free-agent cornerback Jeremy Reeves.

The team signed the 5-7, 170-pound defensive back shortly after his strong showing at Iowa State pro day on Tuesday. He ran a 4.29-second 40 and recorded a 43” vertical leap and an 11’6” broad jump.

Reeves sat out last season after undergoing pectoral surgery in March 2013.

During his three seasons at Iowa State (2010-12), he played totaled 202 tackles, five interceptions, and scored three touchdowns – including a 91-yard interception return in 2010 and a 31-yard interception return in the Cyclone’s 2012 AutoZone Liberty-Bowl loss to Tulsa.

He started 26 of his 38 collegiate games.