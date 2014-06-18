Jets sign final rookie draft pick, third-rounder Dexter McDougle

The Jets' 2014 draft class is finally under contract.

Third-round cornerback Dexter McDougle -- the only remaining unsigned rookie draft pick -- inked his deal Tuesday evening, the team announced.

After sporting a red non-contact jersey during OTAs, the 5-10, 195-pound Maryland product wore a green practice jersey during the team's first mandatory minicamp session.

Rex Ryan admitted after practice that he "did have some questions" and "concerns" about McDougle, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in September. But the Jets coach was pleased to report on Tuesday that his rookie cornerback is "all business" on the field.

"I think you saw a little bit of why we’re so excited about him and optimistic about him," Ryan said of McDougle, who had six career interceptions and 19 passes defensed at Maryland. "He is physical. He’s able to press and get both hands on you in press. He’ll compete and I think those are things that we were looking to see and I think we saw today. All of us saw it."

Shortly after the announcement was made, McDougle tweeted his excitement about signing his rookie contract.