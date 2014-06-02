Jets sign first-round S Calvin Pryor

Calvin Pryor officially is a Jet.

The team posted a photo of the first-rounder signing his contract Monday afternoon, and a short time later, Pryor tweeted the news himself.

We have signed 1st round draft pick S Calvin Pryor (@CP3_850) - http://t.co/fTccP5dhzr pic.twitter.com/Am4PfKNJ2X — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 2, 2014

Officially a NYJ ?? — Calvin Pryor (@CP3_850) June 2, 2014

The 5-11, 207-pound safety is the 11th of the Jets' 12 draft picks to sign his deal. Third-round cornerback Dexter McDougle remains the only unsigned rookie of this year's draft class.

Pryor -- the 18th overall pick -- was forced to sit out team drills during OTAs last week because of his wisdom teeth. But head coach Rex Ryan wasn't the least bit worried about his new safety missing practice time.

Asked last week about Pryor's absence, Ryan said: “You talk about a passionate guy and the enthusiasm and everything else, you’ll see it. When he gets out there, you’ll see it. He’s going to miss a few days.”

According to the team's official web site, Pryor is the second-fastest first-round pick of the Jets to sign his contract since tight end Anthony Becht (May 26, 2000) and Quinton Coples (May 17, 2012).