Jets sign five more rookies

**Updated @ 9:13p**

On the eve of rookie minicamp, the Jets signed five of their draftees to contracts on Thursday: linebacker Jeremiah George, receivers Quincy Enunwa and Shaq Evans, defensive end IK Enemkpali and quarterback Tajh Boyd.

In all, seven of the Jets' 12 draftees have inked deals. With Dakota Dozier and Trevor Reilly signing deals Wednesday, that leaves first-round pick Calvin Pryor, Jace Amaro (second round), Dexter McDougle (third), Jalen Saunders (fourth) and Brandon Dixon (sixth) as the only unsigned rookies.

George reportedly signed a $2.411M deal that includes a $191,752 signing bonus. The Iowa State product, who was taken 154th overall Saturday, made it clear to reporters that his height isn't a hindrance. "I’ve heard it my entire life. It doesn’t bother me at all," the 5-11, 234-pound rookie said of being considered undersized.

Despite his stature, George was touted as one of the best linebackers in the nation in 2013. The inside linebacker had 30 reps on the bench, posted a 38.5-inch vertical and ran a 4.66 40 time at his Pro Day.

"I know what I’m capable of," he said. "I know the skillset that I have. I know my strengths. I know my weaknesses. My weaknesses also turn into my strengths because if I know I’m not capable to go against this guy because he’s 115 pounds more than me, I’ll just use something else to counter that.

"Honestly, it’s never been an issue in my eyes. I play the game of football with my heart, not my height."

Enunwa, who was taken 209th overall and one spot ahead of Enemkpali, set Nebraska’s single-season receiving touchdown record with 12, including a 99-yard TD catch in the Gator Bowl win over Georgia. It's the longest reception in bowl-game history, breaking the record of 95 yards set 49 years earlier.

“I like to say that I have a physicality with the 4.4 40 that I ran. It shows that I have some speed as well,” the 6-2, 225-pound receiver said after being drafted. "Now I just want to come in here and compete with my size and speed and hopefully earn myself a job.”

Enemkpali, a former Louisiana Tech defensive end, won the team’s Willie Roaf Lineman of the Year Award with 47 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions as a redshirt senior. The 6-1, 261-pounder is one of only two NCAA defensive linemen to record multiple interceptions in 2013.

Boyd was the sixth rookie to ink a deal before the start of Friday's rookie minicamp. The former Clemson QB, who was selected 203rd overall, is the ACC leader in total touchdowns (133) and also became the first QB in ACC history with 30-plus TD passes in three seasons.

Receiver Shaq Evans got his deal wrapped up late Thursday after taking a cross-country flight to New Jersey. Evans, who began his career at Notre Dame, finished his collegiate career as a focal point in UCLA's offense. The 6-1, 213-pound receiver led the Bruins in receptions in 2012 and 2013, hauling in 133 catches for 1,956 yards and 12 touchdowns those two seasons.