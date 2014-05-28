Jets sign sixth-round CB Brandon Dixon

The Jets announced Wednesday that they have signed sixth-round pick Brandon Dixon.

The 5’11, 203-pound cornerback had six interceptions and 22 pass defensed in two seasons at Northwest Missouri State. He also ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the Combine.

"He’s coming from a small school. So I get that, that there’ll be some developing there. But at his school, wow, it was zero coverage or cover-one. So, he’s got the guts, I’ll tell you that. He’s played it," Rex Ryan said during the draft, when asked how quickly Dixon can play a significant role.

"The measurable, he’s got size, he’s got speed and the thing that I was impressed with when you saw all the scouts’ grades and the coaches’, it was competitiveness. This young man is a competitor and I think that’s what he’s going to bring. How quick he learns the system and all that, we’ll have to determine that at a different time. But I love the competitiveness and obviously his God-given size-speed combination is rare."

First-round safety Calvin Pryor and third-round cornerback Dexter McDougle are the only draft picks still unsigned.