FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams made a connection in Manhattan long before they became teammates. One of the things they talked about was playing together on the Jets.

“Little did we know that this is what it was going to come to at that time,” Wilson said Thursday. “You can always hope.”

Adams was out in the City during the 2023 offseason. He reached out to Wilson and asked him to come join him. They met up, discussed life and football.

Wilson was with his college teammate and current Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Wilson told Adams he was his favorite player. Wilson also picked Adams brain about playing with Aaron Rodgers.

During that discussion that Wilson described as “enlightening convo,” their desire to be teammates one day also came up.

“It was something we talked about probably a little over a year ago having the potential to do that,” Adams said.

According to Wilson, “We threw it out there that we might play together. But then all of a sudden it come full circle and here we are.”

It became a reality nearly a month ago.

The Jets acquired Adams from the Raiders. It was no secret that Adams wanted to reunite with Rodgers. Adams said playing with Wilson was a driving force, too. Adams recalled their meeting when he also expressed to Wilson that he’s a fan of his game.

“We still talk about stuff like that,” Adams said. “If I’m his favorite receiver, it’s because of the details and the things that I put in which he’s interested in learning because it will only help him in his career as well. Sometimes the guy that’s the icon ends up being the fan of the young guy and the reverse. It’s fun to work with him and see him work every day. I’m looking forward to this continuing.

“We had a great night,” Adams added. “We ended up spending a little time after dinner and got to know each other a little bit better. I feel like as soon as I got here, we jumped right into it like we had been legit friends for a long time. We’d been acquaintances but we hadn’t spent enough time together to really classify it as such. Being around him it feels real natural.”

Wilson is having a Pro Bowl season. He leads the NFL with 60 catches for 663 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. Adams, a perennial Pro Bowler, is starting to make an impact with the Jets.

In their third game together. Wilson and Adams showed how explosive they can be and the kind of troubles they can give defenses in last Thursday’s win over the Texans.

Wilson had two touchdown catches — one of them was the amazing leaping one-handed grab that has garnered national acclaim. Adams caught a touchdown to put the game away. It was a glimpse of what the Jets could look like with Rodgers delivering the football.

“It takes time,” Adams said. “But something people were a little impatient about wanting to see. I know I feel a lot more comfortable. Hopefully now this is where we can kind of take off as an offense and get some consistency.”

The Jets (3-6) travel to Arizona to play the Cardinals on Sunday, hoping they sprung something in that last game. The offense scored with touchdowns on their three second-half possessions.

Wilson was already off to a good start, but he has benefited from the attention Adams receives. Wilson is averaging 20 more receiving yards a game in the three he’s played with Adams.

“Garrett’s been playing well,” receivers coach Shawn Jefferson said. “Davante has been awesome for Garrett. I think Garrett will look back a couple of years from now and realize how blessed he was to have Davante here with him.”

Wilson already feels fortunate — for their spur-of-the-moment meeting, for what they talked about coming to fruition and being able to work with Adams now.

“He was able to drop a lot of knowledge on me,” Wilson said. “Him being here, it just took the next step. Every day I come in, I’m thankful to be able to have someone like that that I can pick their brain and just see how they go about their business, watch him practice and really just steal moves.

“That boy’s cold and it’s been like that for a long time and stuff like that doesn’t happen by accident.”