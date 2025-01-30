Jets coach Aaron Glenn chooses Steve Wilks to be his defensive coordinator, reports say

Aaron Glenn made his first big hire as he started to fill out his coaching staff.

The Jets' new head coach picked Steve Wilks to be his defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Wilks, 55, has been a coordinator for a few NFL teams, most recently the 49ers in 2023. They reached the Super Bowl that season.

Glenn, who was the Lions' defensive coordinator the past four seasons, said he would not be calling the defense for the Jets. Wilks has done the job and has head coaching experience. This is Glenn’s first time as a head coach.

“I want to be the best head coach you could find,” Glenn said. “In order for me to do that, I think I need to manage the game. I’ll have my OC and my DC, those guys will be calling the plays.”

Denver Broncos assistant special teams coach Chris Banjo coaches against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL game on Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Jeff Lewis

Glenn reportedly has lined up two other positions on his staff.

Lions tight ends coach Steven Heiden, who worked with Glenn in Detroit, is expected to be named the Jets' offensive line coach and Denver special teams assistant Chris Banjo their new special teams coordinator.

Detroit’s passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand and Rams passing game coordinator/tight ends coach Nick Caley have been linked to the Jets for the offensive coordinator position.

Engstrand could be the hire. Glenn knows him well from Detroit. Caley has interviewed for multiple offensive coordinator openings around the league.

Wilks has been a defensive coordinator three times in his 17-year NFL coaching career. He served that role in Carolina (2017), Cleveland (2019) and San Francisco.

The 49ers were eighth in total defense and third in points allowed two years ago. Wilks was fired after the Super Bowl loss to Kansas City. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Wilks wasn’t the right fit for the defense.

Wilks was the Arizona Cardinals head coach in 2018 and finished 2022 as the Panthers interim coach replacing Matt Rhule. Wilks compiled a 9-19 record in those two spots. He also was an assistant head coach in Carolina for three seasons under Ron Rivera.

Wilks got his start as a secondary coach for Washington in 2007. He also has been a defensive backs coach for the Bears, Chargers and Panthers.

Banjo has been a Broncos assistant special teams coach the past two seasons after playing defensive back in the NFL for 10 years for the Packers, Saints and Cardinals.

Heiden has coached in the NFL since 2013 with Arizona and Detroit, where he was the tight ends coach for two seasons. Heiden was the Cardinals assistant offensive line coach in 2018.