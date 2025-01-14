Jets interview Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for GM position

The Jets interviewed someone from Aaron Rodgers’ past for their general manager job on Tuesday.

Long-time Green Bay Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan was the latest candidate to interview for the Jets’ front office vacancy. Sullivan started with the Packers as a scouting intern and rose to his current position of vice president of player personnel. He’s held that title for the past three years.

Sullivan has worked closely with former Green Bay general manager Ted Thompson and current GM Brian Gutekunst over the last 21 years with the franchise. Sullivan played a big role in the Packers drafting quarterback Jordan Love in 2020.

Love’s development gave the Packers the confidence to move on from Rodgers, a four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer who spent 18 years in Green Bay. The Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets in 2023. Love has led the Packers to back-to-back playoff berths. The Jets have missed the playoffs 14 straight years.

Rodgers’ future as a Jet and in the NFL is up in the air. He has not committed to returning in 2025. The Jets haven’t told Rodgers they want him back. That likely will be determined by whomever the Jets fire to be their general manager and head coach.

The Jets are conducting a very thorough search for both openings. They have interviewed nine candidates for the coaching vacancy with more to come this week.

Sullivan is the 14th known candidate who has interviewed for the Jets general manager position. Buffalo assistant general manager Brian Gaine, who the Jets requested permission to speak to, hasn’t met with the Jets yet.

They have talked to Thomas Dimitroff, Jon Robinson, Jim Nagy, Louis Riddick, Alec Halaby, Mike Borgonzi, Bellmore’s Mike Greenberg, Ray Farmer, Chris Spielman, Ryan Grigson, Trey Brown, Darren Mougey and Lance Newmark.

The Jets are expected to zero on their top choices and line up second interviews with some of the general manager candidates. Borgonzi and Sullivan are going on second interviews with the Tennessee Titans for their general manager job.

Sullivan has had various roles in scouting and personnel for the Packers over his 20-plus seasons. He was a college scout, director of college scouting and co-director of player personnel before being promoted to his current role.

His father, Jerry Sullivan is a retired offensive coach who worked for 25 years in the NFL and more than 20 in college.

Robert Saleh meets with Jaguars

Former Jets coach Robert Saleh interviewed for the head coaching position in Jacksonville. He spent three years as the Jaguars linebackers coach from 2014 through 2017.

Saleh will interview with the Raiders later this week for their head coach opening. He’s already met with the 49ers about their defensive coordinator job. Saleh is a leading candidate for the San Francisco job unless he hired as a head coach.

The Jets fired Saleh in October after a 2-3 start. He went 20-36 in three-plus seasons as Jets coach.

Two-minute drill

The Jets signed kicker Anders Carlson and tight end Neal Johnson to reserve/future contracts. Carlson kicked in five games for the Jets this season, making 8 of 10 field goals and 9 of 11 extra points.