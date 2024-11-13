FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets began their practice week with interim coach Jeff Ulbrich giving the entire team a tackling demonstration.

It’s never a good sign if your team needs a Tackling for Dummies presentation in Week 11 of the season. It’s warranted for the Jets, though. They missed 20 tackles in Sunday’s loss in Arizona.

The Jets were in pads for individual drills on Wednesday and worked on tackling. Ulbrich said they also will have a fully padded practice on Thursday, with an emphasis on tackling.

“If there’s 15 minutes of [individual drills] there’s going to be 14-and-a-half minutes of tackling,” Ulbrich said. “We’re going to get back to fundamentals and basics. I did a tackling presentation for the team today, not just the defense, so everybody knows exactly what we’re doing, how we’re attacking it, how we’re going to get it fixed.”

The Jets face the Colts on Sunday. Indianapolis has a good run game and is going back to Anthony Richardson, a big quarterback who is a good runner and can break tackles.

Jets coaches also gave a tackling presentation last week, specifically on how to contain Cardinals back James Conner. He had 113 yards on 17 touches.

“We know how to tackle,” said cornerback Sauce Gardner, who missed a key third-down tackle on tight end Trey McBride that led to a 17-yard gain in the second quarter. “We really don’t need no presentations. I know where he’s coming from when he did it. Us as professional athletes, we’ve got to be able to make tackles, me included for sure."

Injury news

Davante Adams did not practice due to an illness and sore wrist.

Left tackle Tyron Smith had an MRI and underwent other tests on the neck injury he suffered against Arizona. If Smith can’t play Sunday, rookie Olu Fashanu will get his first start at left tackle.

C.J. Mosley (neck) remains out. The Jets opened the 21-day window for safety Chuck Clark (ankle) to return from injured reserve.