JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

1. 'Too little, too late.'

The offense looked great, especially in the second half of the Jets’ 32-25 victory over the Jaguars. If Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams played like that since they were reunited in October, the Jets could still be in it. That’s wishful thinking for several reasons. The Jaguars are the NFL’s worst defense. Also, the Jets’ defense gave up leads late in the fourth quarter of the previous three games. Moreover, Rodgers hasn’t been as sharp in fourth quarters as he has been lately in part because he’s feeling much better physically. The Jets are 0-7 in games decided by six points or less.

Rodgers said games like this “for sure” makes him think about what could have been.

“Too little, too late,” Rodgers said. “It’s still special. It doesn’t taint it at all. It doesn’t steal any joy. It doesn’t take away from the fun that’s going to be on the bus now and on the plane . . . This is a year that things were close, but we let it get away from us in the middle of the season.”

2. Ulbrich went for it.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich wanted this game, and it led to him being aggressive at the end. The simple play after Adams was brought down at the 1-yard line was to take three knees and kick the field goal with about 15 seconds to go. Instead, the Jets punched it in on the next play with 1:05 left. No one was happier than Rodgers.

“If we were 10-3, we probably would have taken two knees and kick a field goal," Rodgers said. "We’re 3-10, we were. So I’m glad we went for it, put it back on our defense, proud of them getting the stop there.”

It also gave the Jets 30 points for the first time this season. Rodgers has spoken about the goal is to get to 30 to improve their chances of winning.

“You guys know what the magic number is,” he said. “If we kneeled it twice and kicked the field goal, 28. There’s always the what if game.”

It was risky. It worked this time because Sauce Gardner picked off Mac Jones. And even if it had backfired, so what? The Jets are out of it. Be aggressive.

3. Gardner got some payback on Jones.

Gardner’s interception meant a little more to him, and not because he went 36 games without one. Last year, when the Jets played New England, Jones was the quarterback. Gardner said Jones hit him in a private area at the end of a play and Gardner pushed him. The Jets corner didn’t forget and relished in getting the game-ending pick on Jones.

“I ain’t even going to speak on what he did. I’m sure you all remember,” Gardner said. “I respect the game too much to be out there talking trash to him and about him. It was great to get a little payback, get a little revenge doing what I love to do.”

It also mattered to Gardner because of how long it’s been. He was an All-Pro his first two seasons in the league, but he’s having a down year by his standards. He has been criticized on social media a lot.

“A lot of people hate on me,” Gardner said. “That’s because of the things that I accomplish and the things that I have done. It feels great to make that play.”