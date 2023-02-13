Jets hire ex-Titans OC Todd Downing as passing game coordinator

The Jets have hired Todd Downing as the new passing game coordinator, a league source confirmed.

Downing was fired by the Tennessee Titans as offensive coordinator after the regular season.

The addition of Downing continues an emphasis by Robert Saleh to remake the offensive staff. Nathaniel Hackett was hired as offensive coordinator, replacing Mike LaFleur. The Jets added Keith Carter, who was also fired by the Titans, as offensive line coach.

Downing has ties to two veteran quarterbacks the Jets may have interest in. Downing was the quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2015-16 and the offensive coordinator in 2017. Derek Carr went to the Pro Bowl all three of those seasons. The Raiders will reportedly release Carr. Downing worked with Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee. Tannehill is under contract but could also be released if the Titans, who missed the playoffs, decide to move in a different direction at the position.

Hackett has ties to Aaron Rodgers when the two worked together in Green Bay. The Jets have reportedly inquired about Rodgers.

The Jets have made it clear that they will pursue a veteran quarterback in the offseason, with owner Woody Johnson saying he would "absolutely" spend big money on a quarterback.

Downing would also presumably have a role in helping to develop Zach Wilson.

Downing was arrested in November on charges of speeding and driving under the influence.

With Al Iannazzone