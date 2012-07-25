Jets training camp info

Jets training camp kicks off Thursday at SUNY Cortland. To see them, you'll have to go there or to New Jersey, because they won't be on Long Island at all. Hofstra was scheduled to host Jets Family Night on Aug. 21 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., but that event was canceled because of the timing of campus maintenance projects. The practice will be at MetLife Stadium.

- Cortland practices are open to the public from 8-11 a.m. on July 28-30, Aug. 1-2, Aug. 8 and Aug. 14-16. The Green & White scrimmage is Aug. 4 from 6-9 p.m. and practices on Aug. 6 and Aug. 12 will be from 10:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

- Florham Park practices Aug. 23-24 will be open to the public from 8-11 a.m.

- Players will sign autographs for fans along the sideline at the end of practice.

- Admission to training camp is free and tickets are not required, but SUNY Cortland charges $5 for parking (cash only at the college). There is no fee to park at Hofstra’s James M. Shuart Stadium or at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center (One Jets Drive, Florham Park, N.J. 07932), but parking is limited and based on a first-come, first-served basis.

- For updates, the most up-to-date training camp information, including changes to practice dates and times or cancellations because of inclement weather, call the Jets Fan Line at 973-549-4844, visit newyorkjets.com, or follow Newsday’s coverage from Cortland on Twitter via @KMart_LI.