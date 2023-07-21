Jets' new-look offense playing catch-up early in camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets’ offense has done far more pushups at the end of practice than completed passes during it.

The losing team has to do pushups, and the defense has dominated the first two practices of training camp. This might come as a surprise with Aaron Rodgers now running the offense, but coach Robert Saleh isn’t concerned. He anticipated plenty of growing pains early.

“I expect that,” he said. “It’s even going to be more demonstrative.”

More changes, some of them dramatic, were made on offense than defense, which returns eight starters. For many, it’s their third year in the system.

The Jets have a new offensive coordinator, quarterback, system, offensive line coach, passing game coordinator and receivers. There has been only one passing touchdown, none from the new franchise quarterback. Rodgers completed 7 of 13 passes during team periods Friday.

“A lot of things are going to be different,” Saleh said. “It’s going to take time.”

Conklin on Cook

Tight end Tyler Conklin, who spent four seasons playing with Dalvin Cook with the Vikings, reached out to the free agent to see about his future plans.

“I talked to him a little bit,” said Conklin, in his second year with the Jets. “I was just curious. You hear all these rumors. So I just reached out to him and just asked him what was going on. He didn’t really give me anything more than anybody else. I think it’s between a couple of teams that we all think it’s about. But we’d love to have him.”

The Jets are among the teams that have shown interest in Cook. On Thursday, Saleh said, “You never want to say no to a great player.”

Two-minute drill

Rookie DE Will McDonald IV (contusion) didn’t practice. Saleh expects him to return in a few days . . . Saleh said he probably won’t play the starters in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3 to give the younger guys more of a look . . . The Jets’ first practice in pads will be on Tuesday.