Aaron Rodgers plans to play beyond this season for Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers plans to play multiple years for the Jets. Robert Saleh would be shocked if he didn’t.

There are some things that could change that. Rodgers, speaking Friday morning on the “DiPietro & Rothenberg Show” on ESPN Radio, said if the Jets win a Super Bowl or his body breaks down, he might feel differently. Otherwise, he said he expects to play beyond this season.

“The Jets gave up a lot for me,” Rodgers said. “To just play one year I think would be a disservice. Now if that one year turns out to be a magical year, who knows? It’s more than that. It’s how my body feels.”

Rodgers, 39, said he made a number of changes to his diet and workout routine in the offseason to prepare for his 19th NFL season.

“The way I feel now, I think I can play a number of years,” he said.

The Jets acquired Rodgers and a first-round pick from Green Bay for a first-, second- and sixth-round pick in this past draft. They also gave the Packers a 2024 second-round pick that can become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the offensive snaps.

There was some question as to how long of a commitment Rodgers would give the Jets, especially when he said he was leaning “90%” toward retirement during the winter. But the four-time MVP has been rejuvenated since joining the Jets.

After Friday’s practice, Saleh said he doesn’t want to push Rodgers into committing to play multiple years, but the coach believes he will.

“I don’t even want to back him into a corner and make him commit to something like that,” Saleh said. “I just want him to have fun and know that when he walks in this building to let loose, have a little fun, BS with the guys, come in the office and talk to us and just enjoy playing football. Odds are if you enjoy playing football, you’re going to want to keep doing that.

“I’d be shocked if he doesn’t play multiple years. He looks like a little kid out there.”

Rodgers said at his introductory news conference that he didn’t think he would be one-and-done and that he wanted to just let things play out. Since then, he has enjoyed his time around his teammates and being in the area.

His arrival has changed the energy and excitement around the Jets and raised expectations tremendously. They believe they can compete for a Super Bowl this season with him running the offense.

Rodgers also is relishing the vibe and positivity he’s helped create. He

has been effusive in his praise for general manager Joe Douglas, Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is a close friend.

Hackett was Rodgers’ offensive coordinator for three years in Green Bay. Rodgers was named MVP twice in that time. The two have collaborated to build the offense that the Jets will be running this season.

Rodgers also believes the Jets have a good nucleus of veteran and young players. He looks at last year’s draft class that produced the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (Sauce Gardner) and Offensive Rookie of the Year (Garrett Wilson) as well as running back Breece Hall and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, and he sees a longer window for the Jets to be competitive.

That has revitalized Rodgers, who indicated to reporters on Thursday that he expects his Jets career to be longer than one year.

“I love being around the young energy, that excitement,” Rodgers said. “There is a great feel to this team, of guys who are young and super-talented on their first contract, many of them. Obviously, ‘Q’ [Quinnen Williams] just got paid.

“When you have so many great players on rookie deals, it’s pretty exciting. Knowing you can do something, you have a good window. It’s not just a one-year thing where you can be competitive, which is fun.”