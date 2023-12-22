Jets will start Trevor Siemian at quarterback with Zach Wilson still in concussion protocol

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — No one quite figured in the preseason that the Jets would be Trevor Siemian’s team in Game 15, and that they would be 5-9 and cropped out of the playoff picture.

But they will indeed be using their fourth starting quarterback in this star-crossed season when they face Washington on Sunday at MetLife Stadium — something that hasn’t happened with them since 1989.

Coach Robert Saleh announced before Friday’s practice that Zach Wilson “will not clear the protocol” after suffering a concussion in last Sunday’s 30-0 loss at Miami. So he’s out and Siemian is in.

This went from Aaron Rodgers’ team for four snaps before his Achilles tore on a sack, to Wilson’s team for 10 starts, to Tim Boyle’s team for two starts before he was released, to Wilson’s team again for less than a half before Siemian took over.

Saleh said there’s a chance Wilson could return Thursday night in Cleveland if he clears some hurdles this weekend.

Whether he does or not, all the Jets can really do now is hope to finish strong and dream of better days next season with a 40-year-old four-time MVP running the offense.

“Aaron obviously is a special talent,” Saleh said. “It’s the reason why he already has a gold jacket and a bust waiting for him in Canton, right? … Getting him back is going to be awesome.

“We’ve got to do a better job of finding a way to make sure that he stays upright. And if we can do that, we’re going to be a special group.”

Rodgers revealed Tuesday that he won’t be back playing this season with the Jets now eliminated from postseason contention. His game plan is to play for at least another couple of years. Saleh said he thinks Rodgers will “go three, four or five if he can.”

“I know that Aaron likes to shoot for the stars,” Garrett Wilson said. “We don’t count nothing out of his reach. He’s a special dude.”

So is the wide receiver, who was the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Wilson has made 79 catches for 882 yards despite the injuries, ineffectiveness at quarterback and general dysfunction on that side of the ball.

“I want a thousand yards,” he said. “I want that really bad — period.”

Imagine what he could do having the future owner of the gold jacket throwing to him, provided that there are better blockers. Saleh said the two “built a really cool connection” before Rodgers got hurt.

Garrett Wilson, though, has dealt with a different reality working with all these QBs.

“It’s something I’m getting a little used to, to be honest,” he said. “[I’m] just being consistent to who I am, holding myself to my standard.”

But later he added that he does reflect on his days.

“Sometimes when I do those reflections,” he said, “I’ve got to face the fact of what’s going on and take some of the pressure off that I put on myself, because the reality of it is this hasn’t been built for me to go out there and do what I think I can do.”

Jeremy Ruckert said there is confidence in Siemian, and that the “guys in the locker room love him.” But the tight end from Lindenhurst is also looking forward to the Rodgers era resuming.

“Yeah, we can’t wait to get back into it and hopefully have a full healthy year with him,” Ruckert said. “It would be great.”

Notes & quotes: Right tackle Carter Warren (hip) will be back after missing two games. … The Jets re-signed Nick Bawden to the practice squad. The fullback was cut Wednesday to make room for Rodgers on the 53-man roster. Saleh said Bawden could be elevated for the game. … Saleh also said that first-round edge rusher Will McDonald IV “is going to be a superstar in this league” if he puts in some hard work in the offseason.