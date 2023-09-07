Jets QB Aaron Rodgers fires volley in support of Novak Djokovic

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Aaron Rodgers showed that he can be a Djoker too.

The Jets quarterback posted something on his Instagram account in support of tennis star Novak Djokovic after attending the U.S. Open on Sunday.

Rodgers posted a picture of Djokovic with the hashtag #novaxdjokovic and crossed out Moderna, which was advertised near the court.

Djokovic, whose nickname is Djoker, was unable to play in the 2022 U.S. Open because he was not vaccinated for COVID-19. On Thursday, Rodgers said it was “ridiculous” that Djokovic was not allowed in the country last year due to his vaccine status..

“I’m a big fan of Novak and I got to see him in person,” Rodgers said. “I took that photo and then realized that there was a little Moderna sign in the background. Novak is one of the most fit athletes in the world. I think anybody looking at his situation realizes how ridiculous it was to not allow him in the country with the level of fitness and the way he takes care of his body.

“Like him, I care about health. I was just having a little bit of fun with it.”

Rodgers has been outspoken about his COVID beliefs. He initially said he was “immunized” but then admitted to not being vaccinated after missing a game in 2021 due to COVID-19.