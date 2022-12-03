Jets vs. Vikings: What you need to know

JETS (7-4) AT VIKINGS (9-2)

U.S. Bank Stadium, Sunday, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Vikings by 3; O/U: 44.5

TV/radio: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis) / ESPN-98.7-FM; Sirius 132 or 385.

INJURY UPDATE

Jets: DOUBTFUL: RB Michael Carter (ankle), OUT: S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring); OT Cedric Ogbuehi (groin/placed on IR), activated RT George Fant from IR, and LB Hamsah Nasirildeen from practice squad.

Vikings: OUT: OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion), TE Ben Ellefson (groin); QUESTIONABLE: DL Ross Blacklock (illness).

CONKLIN'S RETURN TO MINNY

Tyler Conklin said it’s going to be “really weird” playing in U.S. Bank Stadium as a visiting player. The tight end spend his first four NFL seasons with the Vikings before signing a three-year, $20.25 million deal with the Jets in free agency

Conklin enjoyed his time there, but he said after a new staff came in and with tight end Irv Smith still on his rookie deal he didn’t think he had much of a future with Minnesota.

“I could see the writing on the wall that I probably wouldn’t be back there,” Conklin said. “I kind of figured the new staff wasn’t going to come in and pay a tight end when they had a guy that was a second-round pick still on a rookie contract. That’s how I viewed it and that’s how it panned out. I’m happy where I’m at now though.”

Conklin has been an important and productive player for the Jets. He’s played the third-most offensive snaps and is second on the team in catches (38), receiving yards (381) and touchdown grabs (three).

Conklin expects it to be “loud as heck” in the Stadium, but he thinks the Jets can quiet the crowd.

“I’m excited,” Conklin said. “When you go into an environment like that that’s loud and has a great fanbase, the best way to handle the noise is to go out there and dominate the game. We can control the noise by dominating and do what we do.”

GROUNDED

The Jets have not allowed a quarterback to throw for 300 yards this season and have only given up three passing touchdowns in their last eight games.

- AL IANNAZZONE