Jets' red-zone failures crucial in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The Jets ruined their chances of really establishing themselves as a playoff contender with their play in the red zone on Sunday. Their last two drives ended at the 1-yard line.

Mike White's pass was intercepted at Minnesota's 1 by Camryn Bynum in the final seconds, spoiling the Jets’ hopes of upsetting the Vikings. Minnesota won, 27-22, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Braxton Berrios dropped a 1-yard touchdown pass from White on the prior series that would have given the Jets the lead.

It was a crushing defeat for the Jets against one of the NFL's best teams. This was their first important December game since 2015. The Jets (7-5) showed playoff mettle by rallying from a 20-6 deficit on the road, but they couldn’t come away with the victory.

“We stared adversity straight in the face and responded,” White said. “We just got to respond better.”

The Jets still are the seventh seed in the AFC playoff race and have another huge game next Sunday at Buffalo. They need to fix their red-zone issues before then.

White, starting for the second straight game, was 31-for-57 for 369 yards and two interceptions. It is the most passing yards by a Jets quarterback in a game with 0 TDs in franchise history.

The Jets got off to a slow start offensively, but they got in the red zone on all six of their drives in the second half. They scored just one touchdown against the 10-2 Vikings, who came in as the lowest-ranked passing defense.

Overall, the Jets were 1-for-6 in red zone opportunities and 1-for-3 on goal-to-go situations. A block in the back penalty by George Fant hurt one of the goal-to-go chances. White was 6-for-17 for 24 yards and one interception in the red zone.

The Jets ran 83 plays and totaled 469 yards. The one touchdown was by White, a 1-yard score on fourth down was initially ruled short, but it was reversed after Robert Saleh challenged the call.

“My job as a quarterback is to put our team in the best position,” White said. “That’s scoring when we’re in the red zone. It starts with me. I got to figure out how to put the ball in the end zone. If we do that, I think we win the game.”

Kicker Greg Zuerlein kept the Jets in the game. He was 5-for-5 on field-goal tries, including a franchise-record 60-yarder just before the half.

“Today was the definition of a game of inches over and over and over,” receiver Garrett Wilson said. “It’s frustrating to lose a game of inches.”

Wilson was brilliant. He caught eight passes for 162 yards, and nearly scored on one. Talk about game of inches -- Wilson stepped out of bounds on a 60-yard catch-and-run. The drive ended in -- what else? -- a field goal.

Corey Davis had five catches for 85 yards. Running back Zonovan Knight rushed for 90 yards on 15 carries.

Kirk Cousins completed 21 of 35 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown. Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison each had a rushing touchdown.

Justin Jefferson was held to just 45 yards receiving, but he caught a 10-yard touchdown pass, beating D.J. Reed in the corner of the end zone, to give Minnesota a 27-15 lead with 8:33 left in the game.

“I wish I had my hands on him,” Reed said. “It was a chess piece move, chess piece route. Credit to them.”

The Jets’ defense had some breakdowns. They gave up more than 20 points for the first time since Week 3 and allowed the Vikings to score on all three of their red-zone chances. But the offense was kicking themselves for squandering all those opportunities, especially Berrios.

“I just got to make the play,” Berrios said.

The Jets had a second-and-goal from the 1 and had three chances to get in the end zone with under two minutes to go. Knight was stopped for no gain on second down. White was incomplete on third.

On fourth down, Berrios saw something in their coverage and changed his route. He was supposed to break in and then back out. Instead, he broke in right in front of White. There was a linebacker behind Berrios and in front of him. White threw the ball a little bit behind Berrios. He had it and then dropped it with 1:43 remaining.

“Mike put it in the only place he could,” Berrios said. “You got to come down with that one.”

The defense gave White and the Jets one more opportunity, giving up just 1 yard and forcing a three-and-out.

The Jets started their final drive with 1:19 left from the Vikings' 43 and with no timeouts. After White hooked up with Ty Johnson for a 6-yard gain, he found Wilson for an 18-yard catch. They had first-and-10 from the 19 with 32 seconds to go.

White three incomplete on first, second and third down. On fourth down, White had to get rid of the ball with the pocket closing, he fired it to Davis, but Bynum stepped in front of it at the 1 and intercepted it.

“The safety just drove on Corey,” White said. “I thought at the time he was our best option. Felt the rush get on me. I didn’t want to finish with the ball in my hands. I just wanted to give our guy an opportunity and see what happens.”

It was the end of a long afternoon of red-zone ineptitude for the Jets.



