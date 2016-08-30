Jets waived/injured safety Dion Bailey

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets have waived/injured safety Dion Bailey, running back Romar Morris and Jake Ceresna to cut their roster to the NFL’s mandatory maximum of 75 players.

The moves Tuesday come two days after the Jets waived 11 others from the 90-man roster and placed wide receiver Devin Smith on reserve/physically unable to perform list. Teams must get down to 53 players by Saturday.

Bailey, who was dealing with an elbow injury, was claimed off waivers from Seattle last September and had a half-sack in five games with the Jets. He was signed by the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Morris injured his left shoulder in practice two weeks ago. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in May after a tryout at Jets rookie camp.

Ceresna signed with the Jets in August after competing in Kansas City’s minicamp. He played at SUNY Cortland, the home of New York’s training camp from 2009-14.