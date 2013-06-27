Jets will not be visiting Long Island this summer

The Jets haven't held a training camp session at Hofstra -- their practice site for four decades before moving to Florham Park, N.J., in 2008 -- since 2010 and no appearance on Long Island is scheduled this summer.

"We are very interested in engaging directly with as many fans as possible, including hosting events and practices in Queens and Long Island," a Jets spokesman said. "Although our plans did not materialize this year, it is nonetheless an ongoing priority for us."

The Jets were scheduled to appear at Hofstra's Shuart Stadium last Aug. 21, but the venue was switched to MetLife Stadium because of what Hofstra called a conflict with the campus maintenance schedule. In 2011, the Jets canceled because of a threatening weather forecast.

A spokesman for the university said Hofstra looks forward to working with the Jets on future events.

"The New York Jets determine their practice schedules and special events. We are here to work with them when they request our assistance and when we are able to accommodate them."