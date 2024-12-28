D.J. Reed was taking the Jets’ losses home with him more than ever this season. He was consumed by the feeling that he was doing everything right, yet things were going so wrong with his team.

Reed truly believed the Jets were playoff contenders and capable of winning a Super Bowl. They have fallen well short.

“It was very frustrating,” Reed told Newsday. “I had expectations of what I wanted the season to go like, but God had other plans. So it was a frustrating thing because I was just like, ‘Why is this happening? Why is this happening?’ And you kind of get into like a ‘Why me mode?’ and I don't think that's the right place to go.”

Reed wanted to help this organization win so badly from the moment he signed his three-year deal in 2022. His contract is almost up and his Jets’ career likely over after the final two games.

The veteran cornerback took some time to reflect on everything after the Jets were officially eliminated from playoff contention for the 14th straight year with their Week 14 loss in Miami. Reed stopped letting the losing consume him, stopped beating himself up for it.

“Honestly, I'm at peace with everything now,” Reed said. “Speaking from an individual standpoint, I've given my everything as far as my time, strategic (work), effort, film study, the way I practice, the way I play in the games. I've literally given them all for these three years.”

Reed is a man of strong faith. He said part of accepting and coming to terms with this difficult Jets season was praying and speaking with God.

“After that Miami game, I kind of just had a like a real conversation with God and just was asking him questions,” Reed said. “I got some answers, like, honestly.

“I'm at peace with everything now. I'm at peace with the season. I'm at peace with everything because individually I've given my all to my teammates, to my coaches, to the organization. So I'm at peace. My goal is to finish the season out strong and just whatever happens, happens.”

Reed, covering opponents' top receivers along with Sauce Gardner, was a big part of the Jets’ defense that finished in the top five the previous two seasons.

The defense has slipped this season, but interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Reed “has played at an ultra-high level” and praised his effort, toughness, execution and physicality.

There was a time Reed believed the Jets would extend his contract, but he knows in all likelihood he will be somewhere else next season. Reed has come to peace with that as well.

“I definitely thought that was a possibility, especially with the way that I played these three years, I definitely thought I could get extended here,” he said. “But the way it's looking, I'm going in a free agency. Free agency is the jackpot, so I'm looking forward to it.”