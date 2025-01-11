Grading the Jets rookies from 2024

OLU FASHANU

Left tackle

First-round pick (No. 11)

Fashanu looks like he could be the Jets starting left tackle for a long time. He started five games at left tackle later in the season for the injured Tyron Smith. Fashanu showed his versatility and how quickly he can pick things up by playing right guard and right tackle for the first time in his life. He missed the last two games after suffering an injury to his plantar fascia. Fashanu allowed one sack in 544 snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

GRADE: B+

MALACHI CORLEY

Wide receiver

Third-round pick (No. 65)

Corley played only 83 offensive snaps and couldn’t carve out a spot on special teams. Nicknamed “YAC King” for his ability to get Yards After the Catch, Corley was targeted just six times. He had three catches for 16 yards and two carries for 26. The lasting memory of his rookie season was dropping the ball before the goal line and it rolling out of bounds for a touchback in a Thursday night game against Houston.

GRADE: D-

BRAELON ALLEN

Running back

Fourth-round pick (No. 134)

Allen’s rookie season got off to a good start. He scored a rushing and receiving touchdown in the Jets’ Week 2 win in Tennessee. The NFL’s youngest player this season, Allen, 20, is a big, physical back who flashed playing with or spelling Breece Hall. Allen was used a lot in short yardage situations. He finished with 482 scrimmage yards on 111 touches with three touchdowns.

GRADE: B

JORDAN TRAVIS

Quarterback

Fifth-round pick (No. 171)

The Jets don’t know what they have in him yet. Travis never even got on the practice field. He spent the entire season on the Non-Football Injury List because of a fractured ankle that he suffered at Florida State.

GRADE: INC.

ISAIAH DAVIS

Running back

Fifth-round pick (No. 173)

Davis’ role and snap counts increased late in the season and he had some good moments. Davis scored two touchdowns in the last five games while averaging 6.3 yards per touch. He also had 25.8 return yards on his nine kickoffs and played the fourth-most special teams snaps. In Hall, Davis and Allen, the Jets have a good running back group that needs to be utilized more.

GRADE: B

QWAN'TEZ SIGGERS

Cornerback

Fifth-round pick (No. 176)

It was hard for Stiggers to get on the field with the Jets’ cornerback talent and depth. He played just 49 defensive snaps. A reliable special teams player, though, only four Jets played more. Stiggers, who didn’t play college ball, is driven to succeed and should continue to improve.

GRADE: C

LEONARD TAYLOR

Defensive lineman

Undrafted free agent

He impressed in the preseason and ended up playing the seventh-most snaps on the defensive line. Taylor finished with more sacks (1.5), tackles (24), quarterback hits (4) and tackles for loss (4) than Haason Reddick in 132 fewer snaps.

GRADE: C+

ERIC WATTS

Defensive lineman

Undrafted free agent

He appeared in 14 games, playing 231 defensive snaps, and had just 13 tackles.

GRADE: D

BRAIDEN McGREGOR

Defensive lineman

Undrafted free agent

Had six tackles in seven games. McGregor was active just once in the final seven games.

GRADE: INC.