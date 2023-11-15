Jets offense stresses accountability in players-only meeting

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets offensive players met on Tuesday to clear the air and discuss how they can function better.

Many players on offense have openly expressed how badly they feel that they’re letting the defense down. The Jets have one of the NFL’s top defenses. Their offense has produced just eight touchdowns all season and none in the last two games.

“We spent a lot of time talking individually with different groups and stuff,” Zach Wilson said. “It was a good time for everyone to be in the same room together as an offense, try to figure some things out, how it can better. Everyone just trying to figure something out. We got to be better. That’s where it starts.”

Wilson said everyone gave their thoughts. Left tackle Mekhi Becton said every player has to hold themselves accountable for “things we’re messing up on.” Becton mentioned missing a block that could have led to a touchdown.

“It was good,” Becton said of the meeting. “We definitely needed it. It was more so everybody’s got to look in the mirror and take accountability instead of finger pointing. Got to figure out what we got to do to get this thing going.”

Robert Saleh believes “the best coached teams are the teams that coach themselves.” He feels it was important for the players to take it upon themselves and meet.

“They should always be communicating and always holding themselves up to a standard,” he said. “When you’re able to look at one another, hold each other accountable, it becomes even more powerful.”

Brown update

Saleh would not commit to activating offensive tackle Duane Brown from injured reserve this week.

“Not sure,” Saleh said.

The Jets have until Thanksgiving to activate Brown or he will remain on IR for the remainder of the season.

Lawson’s future

Edge rusher Carl Lawson is in a similar situation as Michael Carter, who the Jets released to give him a chance to play elsewhere before he was claimed by the Cardinals Wednesday. As of now, the Jets don’t plan to waive Lawson. He played 15 snaps Sunday after being inactive the prior two weeks.

“The D-Line gets injured at a very high rate,” Saleh said. "There’s a place for Carl on this football team. We know that eventually with Carl, we’re still going to have to use him.”

Two-minute drill

Garrett Wilson (elbow) was limited, but the Jets held a walk-through so it’s just an estimation. Billy Turner (finger), Chazz Surratt (ankle) and Sam Eguavoen (hip) did not participate. … Tight end Kenny Yeboah returned to practice. He’s been on IR with a hamstring injury. … The Jets signed defensive lineman Tanzel Smart to the practice squad and released defensive back Craig James from the practice team.