Jim Leonhard frustrated by booing of Mark Sanchez

Jets safety Jim Leonhard wasn't pleased with the fans' treatment of Mark Sanchez on Sunday.

The Jets quarterback was booed during pregame introductions at MetLife Stadium and also was peppered with boos throughout the Jets' 28-24 win. Sanchez threw a career-high four touchdowns, but completed only 48.6 percent (17-for-35) of his attempts. He also was intercepted once and Bills defenders dropped two other potential picks.

"I think probably for one of the first times, I was kind of disappointed," Leonhard said on WFAN Tuesday. "Our starting quarterback gets booed in introductions . . . As players, you kind of turn to each other and say, 'You know what? I guess we're in this one today by ourselves.' We can't rely on the crowd to give us that energy because it's already started off on a bad note.

"So I will say that this past weekend was really the first time that I've been kind of frustrated going into a game, which is bad."

Sanchez heard the boos and understands he needs to be more consistent.

"That's not a winning formula," Sanchez said in his weekly spot on 1050 ESPN Radio. "It wasn't a great performance. We made plays when we needed to. When you look at the stat line, under 50 percent there's no excuse for that . . . No, I don't think I played very well.

"Last week was not my best. Last week was not our best as an offense, with the exception of the offensive line. We have to play a lot better than that."

If they don't, Sanchez said the Jets aren't going to make the postseason.

"Not a chance," he said. "Not even close . . . You can't win a game like that. That's not a winning formula."