Senior Bowl exec Nagy interviews for Jets' GM job

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, is the latest candidate to interview for the Jets’ general manager job, the team announced Thursday.

The Jets also have interviewed former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff and former Titans general manager Jon Robinson for the position that opened up when Joe Douglas was fired on Nov. 19.

This is the early stages of the process to find Douglas’ replacement. Teams are not permitted to interview candidates who currently are employed by NFL teams.

Nagy doesn’t have the NFL front-office background of Dmitroff or Robinson, but he spent 18 years in the NFL as a scout for Washington, New England, Kansas City and Seattle. He began his NFL career as an intern with the Packers in 1996.

Nagy was a part of teams that appeared in six Super Bowls and won four.

Nagy is responsible for the football and business operations of the Senior Bowl, the annual all-star game played in Mobile, Alabama, that showcases NFL draft prospects who have completed their college eligibility. He has been in his current role since 2018.

Phil Savage has been serving as the Jets’ interim general manager since Douglas was let go.

Notes & quotes: Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (hamstring) and cornerback Michael Carter II (back) didn’t practice for the second straight day . . . Rookie RBs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis were limited with back issues.