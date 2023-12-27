Robert Saleh: Joe Flacco? No regrets passing on ex-Jets QB 

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh said he and general manager Joe Douglas have “a soft spot” for Joe Flacco. His name came up after Aaron Rodgers got injured, but the Jets never called Flacco to try to bring him back.

“We love Joe, first and foremost,” Saleh said before Tuesday’s walk-through. “We spent a couple of years with him, love him, love the way he prepares, really pumped for him and the success he’s having. It’s just the decision we made in terms of the quarterback room and the way we developed it over the course of OTAs and training camp. It was just a decision we made.”

That decision is one of many the Jets can be second-guessed on during this sorry season. Poor planning is a big reason the Jets are 6-9 and won’t participate in the playoffs for the 13th consecutive year.

Flacco, who appeared in 12 games with the Jets over the past three seasons, has been lighting it up for the Browns.

Cleveland is 3-1 since Flacco was given the keys to the offense. The Browns have won three straight and Flacco has thrown for more than 310 yards in each win. On Thursday, Flacco will lead the Browns (10-5) against the Jets and can help his new team clinch a playoff spot with a win over his old one.

“They’re galvanizing around him,” Saleh said.

The Jets opened the season with Rodgers, Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle as their quarterbacks. After Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon, it was just Wilson and Boyle for two games.

Brett Rypien was on the Jets' radar and Trevor Siemian — two guys familiar with the Rodgers/Nathaniel Hackett system. The Rams signed Rypien, so the Jets brought in Siemian, who will start Thursday’s game. They signed Rypien a few weeks ago. He will be Siemian’s backup.

The four quarterbacks who have started games for the Jets have totaled 10 touchdown passes. Flacco, Cleveland’s fourth starting quarterback this season, has thrown 10 TDs in four games.

Saleh said there’s “never regret” and won’t play the what-if game.

“I don’t think I ever let myself go there,” Saleh said.

Flacco was only 1-8 in the games he started with the Jets. The one win came last year in Cleveland when Flacco threw four touchdown passes and led a comeback from 13 down with 1:55 left.

While the Jets were going through their quarterback struggles, Flacco remained home in South Jersey, working out until the Browns signed him to their practice squad on Nov. 20. He said he never really thought about the Jets unless someone brought them up.

“The only reason it crossed my mind is because people asked me, ‘Hey, are the Jets going to call you?’” Flacco said. “Like all of your buddies and everybody like that; other than that, no.”

Flacco still throws a pretty deep ball, but he might not have been as effective with the Jets considering their offensive line issues. Jets quarterbacks have been sacked 61 times — the second most in the league. Flacco has been sacked seven times in four games.

“I enjoyed my time while I was there,” Flacco said. “It is what it is. I’m happy to be where I am, that’s for sure. There’s 32 teams in the NFL, they’re just one of those teams. I got a lot of guys over there I really respect and had an awesome few years with the guys in that locker room.”

Garrett Wilson loved playing with Flacco. They spoke after last season and Flacco told Wilson that he wanted to go somewhere he could play and have an impact.

“He stood on that,” Wilson said. “He waited his turn. He got his opportunity and he took off running with it.”

Although Saleh said he’s not kicking himself for not re-signing Flacco, he believes that he and Douglas always try to make “sound decisions” for the franchise.

“The biggest thing is to reflect upon those decisions and see what we could have done better as a coaching staff, as an organization,” Saleh said. “Every decision we make, I feel like it comes with deep thought and logic, but there’s no regret.”