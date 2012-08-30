Joe Namath criticizes Jets again, takes shot at Wildcat

It might be a new season, but Joe Namath is the same old cantankerous Jets Hall of Famer.

One year after butting heads with coach Rex Ryan, general manager Mike Tannenbaum and wide receiver Santonio Holmes on a variety of issues, Namath fired away again at his old team in a radio interview on the eve of Thursday night's preseason finale in Philadelphia.

Speaking to host Adam Schein on Sirius XM Blitz, Namath said, "I'm concerned with how the Jets are trying to build a team and win a championship. They seem more interested in making headlines."

Namath said the defense is strong enough that it might allow the Jets to win nine or 10 games. But he's concerned about an offense that has yet to score a preseason touchdown and seems more preoccupied with developing the Wildcat offense around backup quarterback Tim Tebow.

When the Jets traded for Tebow in the spring, Namath described it as a "publicity stunt," and he apparently has seen nothing to change his mind. "The only reason to run the Wildcat," Namath told Schein, "is if your offense isn't working."

That line could have been accompanied by a rimshot, and it's certain Namath would find plenty of support among Jets fans.

Watching the Jets go 8-8 last season, Namath criticized Ryan for boasting too much about his team and showing a lack of respect for opponents, blamed Tannenbaum for poor personnel decisions and nailed Holmes for pointing a finger at the offensive line after one loss.

Even at the age of 69, Broadway Joe still can zing it.