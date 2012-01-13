Joe Namath: Why did Jets pick Tony Sparano?

Joe Namath isn't exactly sure why the Jets chose Tony Sparano as Brian Schottenheimer's successor as offensive coordinator.

During his weekly appearance on 1050 ESPN's "The Michael Kay Show,'' the Hall of Fame quarterback questioned the selection of the Dolphins' former head coach, wondering if Sparano has the pedigree to be a successful offensive coordinator, given that he doesn't have much experience.

"I'm stumped. I am stumped. Ay-yi-yi," Namath said Thursday. " . . . I've watched Tony work down here with the Dolphins and thought he carried himself very well through the adversity and all, but other than having called some plays for the Dallas Cowboys, I don't know what his credentials are for an offensive coordinator.

"Credentials as an offensive coordinator?'' Namath repeated seconds later. "I don't see it. I hope he's a great one, but I don't see it.''