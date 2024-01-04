Jets OL Joe Tippmann learned by doing in rookie season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Joe Tippmann was prepared for anything in his first NFL season, even sitting, watching and learning from the more experienced Jets’ offensive linemen.

Injuries opened the door for Tippmann to play early in the season. The former Wisconsin center has shown he could be someone the Jets pencil in up front for a long time.

“I came in with the highest hopes of getting myself on the field,” Tippmann said. “ After camp it was like, maybe this is going to be some time where I step back, help out wherever I can and just be able to learn and develop as a player. It didn’t end up being that way.”

The Jets drafted Tippmann in the second round to eventually replace veteran center Connor McGovern. Tippmann is far from a finishec product, but the Jets seem to have gotten that pick right.

Tippmann and guard-tackle Alijah Vera Tucker, who tore his Achilles tendon in Week 5, could be mainstays on an offensive line that will undergo another facelift this offseason. Tippman has started four games at right guard and nine at center and shown improvement.

“Tipp’s been awesome,” Robert Saleh said. “He’s improved every day. He’s got great versatility. His strain, his grit, his want-to, his football IQ, his ability to get better every day the way he has, I’m excited about his future.

“He’s going to be a good one for a long time.”

Tippmann’s first start was Week 3 against New England at guard. He played only 11 snaps at guard in college, but he adjusted well.

“At that point,” Tippmann said, “I kind of was like,’ OK, that’s it. I’m going to be a guard in the NFL.’”

After McGovern and Wes Schweitzer got injured against the Giants, Tippmann started at center in Week 9 and has been there ever since. He goes into Sunday’s season finale in New England having played the third-most snaps on the line.

Left guard Laken Tomlinson is the only Jet to play every offensive snap (1,036) followed by tackle Mekhi Becton (922). The rookie Tippmann has played 809 snaps and all but nine since moving to center.

“I don’t really see him as a rookie, which is crazy,” quarterback Trevor Siemian said. “He’s super sharp. He’s physically really talented. He can do everything at that spot. Hopefully he settles in there and he plays 15 years because I think he’s got that upside.”

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has seen Tippmann “slowly improve every game.” Hackett said Tippmann has adjusted to the speed of the NFL, is making the “proper calls” based on the front he’s seeing and has gotten comfortable with the different cadences of the three quarterbacks he snapped to since Week 9.

“There’s been a lot of takeaways, especially with getting down the flow of the season,” Tippmann said. “There’s plenty of ups and downs and just being able to work through injury, losses, mistakes, injury not just for myself but for the rest of the O-line and being able to just keep moving forward through all that. That’s a big takeaway for me.”

Tippmann had some idea of what to expect this season. Former Jets offensive tackle Jason Fabini coached Tippmann from grade school through high school. They remain close.

McGovern, who suffered a season-ending knee injury, has been influential, too. He was in Tippmann’s ear when he lined up next to him at guard. After getting hurt, McGovern had Tippmann over his house to break down game film and give him pointers.

“He was helping me throughout the whole process,” Tippmann said. “I thank him for that and being that guy that took me under his wing and developed me as a center.”

Tippmann plans to work with an offensive line coach this offseason to come back better next year, but he believes he showed the Jets they can rely on him.

“I think they should have some comfort in that,” Tippmann said. “One of the biggest things with me is just being able to go out there and play confidently. I think especially with how this season went, I was able to build up a lot of that confidence for me, especially going into this offseason and into next season.”